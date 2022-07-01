Shadow and Bone Season 2 would be action-packed & heart-wrenching, says the cast

Alina thought the Darkling was destroyed but later came to know that he is still alive. She needs to power her magic. Fans are waiting for a long time to see what happens next in Shadow and Bone Season 2. But it seems Netflix's hit series will take more time to come.

The Shadow and Bone Season 2 filming wrapped on June 6, 2022. So if the makers take roughly six months to complete the postproduction work, then we could expect the eight new episodes in late 2022 or early 2023.

The first season ends on several cliffhangers, which are will be squared away in Shadow and Bone Season 2. In fact, the second season could bring tears to our eyes with a heart-wrenching storyline.

In a special video message for the streaming service's Geeked Week on June 6, the cast, Archie Renaux, who plays Malyen Oretsev gave fans a little preview of Shadow and Bone Season 2. When he was asked to describe season two in three words, he replied, "Love, power, heartbreak."

Then the new cast member Lewis Tan who joins as TolyaYul-Bataar in the upcoming season added, "Heartrending, heart-pounding, swashbuckling."

Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) defines the upcoming installment will be "bigger, bolder, and badder" while Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker) teased "Action-packed, epic, and Crowtastic."

Jessie Mei Li who played Alina Starkov said Shadow and Bone Season 2 will also be "full of love."

While describing the characters, Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) said: "It's got to be #guilty." "Underestimated"

that's a wrap on Season 2 of SHADOW AND BONEthe cast recorded a special message to help tide us over #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/f5Eznl8nwD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

The drama will continue adapting Siege and Storm (2013) and another original storyline featuring the Crows and consisting of eight episodes in Season 2. Among the eight, each of the episodes of Season 2 will span roughly an hour in length.

Several cast members have been confirmed to be returning for Shadow and Bone Season 2 including Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan/the Darkling, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Danielle Gilligan as Nina Zenik, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Julian Kostov as Fedyor.

Additionally, Netflix has confirmed several new cast members for the second season, including, Patrick Gibsonas as Nikolai Lantsov, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Lewis Tan as TolyaYul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

The release date for Shadow and Bone Season 2 is yet to be announced. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.

