Is Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 still possible?

The South Korean television series, Memories of the Alhambra (Korean: 알함브라궁전의추억; RR: AlhambeuraGungjeonuiChueok) was obviously a commercial success, consistently topping the cable television viewership ratings in its timeslot after the release of released on December 1, 2018, and continued till January 20, 2019.

The drama has gripped viewers for its unique theme of augmented reality and earned praise for its high-end computer graphics, cinematography, and fast-paced storytelling. The series ended with many cliffhangers. Thus, the series lovers have not lost their hope.

The K-drama follows Yoo Jin Woo (Hyun Bin), the CEO of an investment company that deals with optical devices. After receiving an email regarding a groundbreaking AR game about medieval battles in the Alhambra, Yoo Jin-woo travels to Granada, Spain to meet the creator of the game, Jung Se Joo (Park Chan Yeol).

However, Se Joo has gone missing and luckily there he meets his older sister, Jung HeeJoo (Park Shin Hye), who is the owner of the hostel he stays in.

Jung HeeJoo is a former guitarist too. Both get entangled in mysterious incidents, as the border between the real world and the AR world built by Se-joo begins to blur.

Nearly four years after its release, fans continue to hope that the creators will definitely return with Memories of the Alhambra Season 2. Even petitions were launched to compel the creators to renew Memories of the Alhambra for Season 2. Unfortunately, there are no words from Netflix or TvN on the drama's renewal.

In spite of positive response for Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 it seems the renewal is unlikely. But the South Korean drama is never officially canceled, which led many viewers to assume that the renewal of third season is just a matter of time.

We will definitely keep updating you on the K-drama as soon as we get anything new. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on the South Korean drama and movies!

