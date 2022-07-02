Left Menu

Woman alleges gang-rape, miscarriage due to beating in UP

Four men allegedly gang-raped a woman and impregnated her, police said on Saturday.The woman suffered a miscarriage after the accused beat her up as they learnt about her pregnancy, the police said.In a complaint at the Deoband police station, the 24-year-old woman alleged that in January a young man barged into her house when she was alone.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 12:16 IST
Woman alleges gang-rape, miscarriage due to beating in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men allegedly gang-raped a woman and impregnated her, police said on Saturday.

The woman suffered a miscarriage after the accused beat her up as they learnt about her pregnancy, the police said.

In a complaint at the Deoband police station, the 24-year-old woman alleged that in January a young man barged into her house when she was alone. He allegedly raped her and also filmed the act. He threatened to kill her parents and also make the video viral if she lodged a complaint.

The woman alleged that the man continued to sexually abuse her. He also took her to an unknown place in Deoband, where he kept her hostage, and three other men, all aged 25-30 years, gang-raped her.

Referring to the complaint, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said the woman claimed that when she became pregnant, the accused tried to kill her.

However, on June 25, she managed to escape from them and returned home.

On June 26, the four men arrived at her house and allegedly beat her up, following which she suffered a miscarriage, Rai said.

Police said the woman has been hospitalised the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022