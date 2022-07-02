Woman alleges gang-rape, miscarriage due to beating in UP

Four men allegedly gang-raped a woman and impregnated her, police said on Saturday.

The woman suffered a miscarriage after the accused beat her up as they learnt about her pregnancy, the police said.

In a complaint at the Deoband police station, the 24-year-old woman alleged that in January a young man barged into her house when she was alone. He allegedly raped her and also filmed the act. He threatened to kill her parents and also make the video viral if she lodged a complaint.

The woman alleged that the man continued to sexually abuse her. He also took her to an unknown place in Deoband, where he kept her hostage, and three other men, all aged 25-30 years, gang-raped her.

Referring to the complaint, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said the woman claimed that when she became pregnant, the accused tried to kill her.

However, on June 25, she managed to escape from them and returned home.

On June 26, the four men arrived at her house and allegedly beat her up, following which she suffered a miscarriage, Rai said.

Police said the woman has been hospitalised the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)