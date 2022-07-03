Rohit Saraf all smiles as Ishq Vishk team wraps 1st schedule

Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer 'Ishq Vishk' was every millennial's definition of perfect teenage romance! And when the reboot of the film was announced earlier this year, a lot of those teenage dreams came alive.

Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao starrer 'Ishq Vishk' was every millennial's definition of perfect teenage romance! And when the reboot of the film was announced earlier this year, a lot of those teenage dreams came alive. Touted to be the debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has a fresh, young cast. Known to be the national crush of India, Rohit Saraf will be seen in the lead role opposite Pashmina. Apart from them, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' child actor Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal will also be seen in the movie.

Over the weekend, the cast wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dehradun. Earlier, Jibran had shared a photo of the cast together and now it's the internet's favourite Rohit Saraf who has dropped yet another cute picture of himself from the sets. In the picture, Rohit is seen sitting on a window, sporting a wide smile. He wrote, "Thank you Uttarakhand. You've been life-changing. It's a schedule WRAP! #IshqVishkRebound" Pashmina also took to her Instagram to share the news. She posted a cute picture of all four of them looking into the screen, checking their shot and wrote, "It's a schedule wrap! I didn't think I could feel this much joy... this much gratitude."

The film went on floors over a month ago this year in Dehradun. Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

