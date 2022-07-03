Travis Barker doing better after intensive treatment for 'life-threatening' pancreatitis

Left Menu

Musician Travis Barker has said he was hospitalised earlier this week due to life-threatening pancreatitis and was doing much better following treatment.The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian in May, posted a health update on his Instagram Stories to share that he underwent an endoscopy Monday, which also involved the removal of a polyp in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists.I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great.

Musician Travis Barker has said he was hospitalised earlier this week due to ''life-threatening'' pancreatitis and was doing ''much better'' following treatment.

The Blink-182 drummer, who tied the knot with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian in May, posted a health update on his Instagram Stories to share that he underwent an endoscopy Monday, which also involved the removal of a polyp ''in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists''.

''I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis,'' Barker wrote Saturday.

In the brief note, the musician said he has been in the hospital since the procedure but he was feeling better.

''I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,'' he added.

Kardashian, 43, also shared messages on her Instagram Stories on Saturday detailing the ordeal.

''I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative,'' she wrote.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas. An endoscopy is a procedure wherein an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

