Bodies of 2 brothers found in gorge week after they left home for exam

The bodies of two brothers were found in a roadside gorge in Nainital's Gethia area a week after they had left home in Rudrapur to appear in an examination in Haldwani, police said on Sunday.

People passing by spotted the bodies in the gorge along with a motorcycle on Saturday, following which a State Disaster Response Force team was sent to the area, they said.

It is believed that Rajkumar (23) and Ramlakhan (19) died after their motorcycle fell into the gorge on June 26, the police said.

The brothers lived in Rudrapur's Raja Colony and were going to appear for a pharmacy examination at the Khalsa Inter College, Haldwani, they added.

