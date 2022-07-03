Left Menu

Bodies of 2 brothers found in gorge week after they left home for exam

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:11 IST
Bodies of 2 brothers found in gorge week after they left home for exam
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two brothers were found in a roadside gorge in Nainital's Gethia area a week after they had left home in Rudrapur to appear in an examination in Haldwani, police said on Sunday.

People passing by spotted the bodies in the gorge along with a motorcycle on Saturday, following which a State Disaster Response Force team was sent to the area, they said.

It is believed that Rajkumar (23) and Ramlakhan (19) died after their motorcycle fell into the gorge on June 26, the police said.

The brothers lived in Rudrapur's Raja Colony and were going to appear for a pharmacy examination at the Khalsa Inter College, Haldwani, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022