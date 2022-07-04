Left Menu

Why Harry Styles is heartbroken? Deets inside

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles shared news of cancelling his Denmark tour concert stop in Copenhagen on Monday on social media account.

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles shared news of cancelling his Denmark tour concert stop in Copenhagen on Monday on social media account. Taking to his Twitter handle, Harry announced the cancellation of a concert in Copenhagen due to a tragic shooting incident at a busy Copenhagen mall near the venue. He was ready to hit the stage at the Royal Arena at 8 p.m. local time as part of the European leg of his Love On Tour, as per Deadline.

Singer tweeted, "I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting." "I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other. H," Harry added.

A Denmark shooting case is all about a 22-year-old Danish man, who is suspected to be the shooter, was arrested approximately 11 minutes after the shooting and is believed to have worked alone. An investigation continues into the tragic incident; police inspector Soren Thomassen says it's too early to speculate on a motive. In this shooting case, Danish police confirms that three people are dead and three others were critically injured.

It's unclear when will Harry commence his Copenhagen concert. He will be next seen performing on July 5 in Paris. Meanwhile, Styles, who emerged as a solo star from the British boy band One Direction, released his third album 'Harry's House' in May. He would also be featured in Amazon's drama 'My Policeman' which follows the story of three young people - policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Styles' other film credits include Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' and Olivia Wilde's drama 'Don't Worry Darling', which will release theatrically in September. (ANI)

