Argentina buys 24 F-16 jets for air force from Denmark

Argentina has bought 24 F-16 jets for its air force from Denmark, President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri said in a video posted on X on Tuesday.

President Javier Milei had planned to take part in the signing of the contract but cancelled his trip to Copenhagen because of the need to focus on the crisis in the Middle East, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday in a social media post. "From today, Argentines, we once again have forces from heaven to protect us," Petri said.

The purchase of the aircraft, originally from the U.S., ratifies the government's decision to promote investment to strengthen the country's military capabilities, a government statement said. It said the agreement also included the delivery of four flight simulators, eight engines and spare parts for the aircraft for five years.

