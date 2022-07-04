Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi to star in MX Player series 'Dharavi Bank'
Actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni are playing lead roles in MX Player's crime thriller series ''Dharavi Bank'', the streamer announced on Monday.
Directed by Samit Kakkad, the series has been extensively shot in various locations in Dharavi.
Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player called the series a ''unique revenge crime drama''.
''We all have worked really hard to create the authenticity of the milieu in which the story is based and have been lucky to get such a dedicated cast and crew to bring this story to life,'' Talwar said in a statement.
The release date of the show is not out yet.
Shetty was last seen on the big screen in the Telugu sports drama ''Ghani'', while Oberoi appeared in the third season of the popular series ''Inside Edge'', which premiered in December 2021.
