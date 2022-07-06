Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes elegance in new poster of 'Ponniyin Selvan'

On Wednesday, the makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' unveiled a new poster of Aishwarya's look from Mani Ratnam's directorial.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:00 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, the makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' unveiled a new poster of Aishwarya's look from Mani Ratnam's directorial. In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

"Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!," tweeted Madras Talkies, the banner which is bankrolling the two-part epic along with Lyca Productions. In the poster, Aishwarya looks as majestic as Nandini. Undoubtedly, she is exuding elegance with her new look.

Fans have been going gaga over her look ever since the poster was released. "She (Aishwarya) is so so beautiful," a netizen commented.

"How stunning," a fan wrote. "She is graceful. Can't take my eyes off her," a social media user tweeted.

Earlier, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi's characters from the film were revealed by the makers, and they play the respective characters Aditya Karikalan and Vanthiyathevan. Aishwarya has previously worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 film Raavan, both of which featured Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. The duo even worked together in the 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, which marked Aishwarya's debut in the Tamil film industry.

'PS-1' is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

