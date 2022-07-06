Left Menu

TN Guv, Rajinikanth, Kamal congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for RS nomination

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:01 IST
TN Guv, Rajinikanth, Kamal congratulate Ilaiyaraaja for RS nomination
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and top actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Wednesday greeted music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

The music composer was among four members who were nominated to the Upper House, the others being legendary athlete P T Usha, noted philanthropist Dr Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad.

''Extraordinary musical genius and inspirational life journey of Thiru. Ilaiyaraaja @ilaiyaraaja have inspired and continue to inspire generations,'' a Raj Bhavan tweet said.

Ravi congratulated him on his nomination to Rajya Sabha, it added.

Greeting Usha for her nomination, a Raj Bhavan tweet said, ''Hon'ble Governor Thiru.R.N.Ravi congratulated Tmt. PT Usha @PTUshaOfficial on her nomination to Rajya Sabha. She has been inspirational icon not only for athletes and sports persons but for the youth of our country. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia.'' Besides, Rajinikanth also congratulated his ''dear friend and the legendary'' musician Ilaiyaraaja. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan too commended the composer for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time; China rejects NASA's accusation it will take over the moon

Science News Roundup: Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022