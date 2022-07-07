Outer Banks Season 3 updates on plot, cast & release date!

Netflix's hit teenage-focused television series Outer Banks was renewed for a third season in December last year, while its filming started on February 15, 2022.

Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the buzzy teen drama follows a group of teens known as "Pogues" who belong to the working class and live at The Cut. They are determined to find out the truth behind the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father. They face "Kooks" — the wealthy elite of the town, Figure Eight. The series plots how the Pogues seek to overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship, and money.

Announcing the commencement of the filming officially, Outer Banks' official accounts took to Instagram to post photos on February 28. The caption reads, "wouldn't wanna be stranded with anyone else. OBX3 is now in production."

The Outer banks Season 2 concluded with Sarah arguing with Ward and locks him in a room. Rafe checks for stowaways. Kie finds a way out of the container. Cleo is on the ship fighting Pope but agrees to trust him because of John B and Sarah.

John B tells the Pogues that Ward is alive. Pope takes down Captain Eberhimi. He, Cleo, JJ and Kie lock everyone in the hull except Rafe. Sarah gets the lifeboat. JJ and Kie help Pope lift the Cross. Eberhimi escapes and frees everyone. Ward escapes and tries to strangle Sarah but John B incapacitates him and he and Sarah jump off.

Eberhimi throws JJ overboard while Kie jumps off to save JJ. The crew members help Rafe recover the Cross by shooting at Pope, who jumps overboard with Cleo. Pogues end up on the lifeboat and find themselves on a deserted island and their families investigating their disappearance.

The Pogues landed on a deserted island which they call "Poguelandia". Limbrey meets Big John B. who is still alive and agrees to help her if she helps John B.

The big cliffhanger is that John. B is alive. The discovery of Big John's survival will probably be a key point from where Outer Banks Season 3 starts. The Pogues' actually planning to steal back the gold and cross of Santo Domingo, and they might attempt to return home in the upcoming segment. Fans could also see Kie and JJ's love story in Outer Banks Season 3.

As for the cast, all the Pogues, the Cameron family, will return in the third season of the Netflix mystery teen drama, including the lead cast- Chase Stokes (as John B Routledge), Madelyn Cline (as Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (as Kiara Carrera), Charles Esten (as Ward Cameron), Drew Starkey (as Rafe Cameron), Caroline Arapoglou (as Rose Cameron), and Julia Antonelli (as Wheezie Cameron).

On June 23, Netflix announced that Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. had joined the season 3 cast.

Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh, a merciless Caribbean leader on his mission to track down gold.

Fiona Palomo as Sofia, a young, scrappy woman who identifies as a Pogue but wishes to be a Kook. She will form a close relationship with Rafe (Drew Starkey).

Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Ryan, Carlos's top security officer. He knows how to get the job done and tries his hardest not to fail.

The release date for Outer banks Season 3 is yet to be announced. If the production follows the same pattern as the second season, then the filming might wrap up sometime in September. So we are not seeing any chances of OBS 3 getting a 2022 release window. We have to wait until next year, however, it's just guessing.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series.

