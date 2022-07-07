Is Johnny Depp planning his return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The success of previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies paved the way for more sequels. Among many notable cast, Johnny Depp is one whose performance helped make the franchise a massive hit.

Johnny successfully performed in all the five Pirates of the Caribbean films ever made. But things came to an anticlimax for Johnny after his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse, following which Johnny would be expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. Moreover, he filed a defamation case against the newspaper, 'The Sun' over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater," which he ultimately lost.

More recently, Johnny Depp participated in a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard over a 'Washington Post' where she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." His legal team argued that the blame upon him is false and it destroyed his career. In June, The Australian pop-culture gossip site wrote: "Disney has allegedly offered Johnny Depp a USD 301 million contract deal for him to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film and a Disney Plus series!"

Poptopic.com quoted their 'trusted' source as saying, "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two."

The insider continued, "I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow -- so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

As of now, Depp is still not involved in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, but it seems the creators are ready to accept him. They at least did not abandon the possibility of his return. Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with The Sunday Times and revealed that two scripts are in the works for "POTC6," neither of which involves Depp . . . at least for now. When asked if Depp could return for the upcoming film, he said, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Fans will definitely be happy if their favorite Johnny Depp returns to play Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but it looks like Johnny is still on the fence!

