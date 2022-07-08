Doing this for daughter Ziana: Charu Asopa on decision to end her marriage with Rajeev Sen

Actor Charu Asopa in a new vlog revealed that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana. She also said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is wrong, but she is taking the step after a lot of thought.

"I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. 'Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana," Charu shared. She ended her vlog by saying, "I am sure you'd understand me and continue to support me. 'Mein bas yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod dekar chodhna achha hai' (I just want to say that what cannot reach its destination should be left at a beautiful turn)."

Charu tied the knot with Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen's brother, in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to Ziana in November last year. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media. (ANI)

