Black Clover Chapter 332: Current status, release date & what to expect

Fans are waiting for Black Clover Chapter 332 for the last two months. Chapter 331 of Black Clover will get officially released on Sunday, April 25, 2022. As Mangaka Yuki Tabata takes a long break for Chapter 332, readers expect the final arc will be more stunning than ever and reveal whether the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end.

Adrammelech appeared and bid Julius Lucius Zofree. Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Black Clover Chapter 332 will depict how Asta and Liebe deal with the demon.

Yuki Tabata has taken the hiatus to cover the manga's final arc. Currently, the break is planned for three months and the release date for Black Clover Chapter 332 will be notified in time. Shonen Jump's Editorial Department and Tabata Sensei have shared their comments regarding going on a long break. The good news is Black Clover Chapter 332 might release on August 7, noted Sportskeeda.

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata is going on a 3-month break starting next week, in order to prepare for the "Final Arc" of the series. pic.twitter.com/DjFvTVJxJV — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) April 21, 2022

Tabata Sensei promised his readers to provide an interesting storyline with all his "strength and spirit" in the final arc of the manga.

"If I were to follow my own feelings, I would have kept drawing without a rest. But after having a thorough discussion with the Editorial Department, and in order for me to draw the manuscripts of the final arc at my best, I will be taking a long break. I am to all readers that look forward to the series every week. Black Clover will be getting more exciting and I will be back to put all of my strength and spirit to finish it properly, so I hope you can wait until then," reads Tabata's statement.

Black Clover is a Japanese manga series that has been translated into several languages and it has become a media franchise. The story follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power. This is unknown to the world he lives in because seemingly everyone has some sort of magic power. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga. Keep in touch to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 to declare the winner of the Takemichi vs. Mikey fight?