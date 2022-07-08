Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 332: Current status, release date & what to expect

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:35 IST
Black Clover Chapter 332: Current status, release date & what to expect
Black Clover ithe Japanese manga series follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover
  • Country:
  • Japan

Fans are waiting for Black Clover Chapter 332 for the last two months. Chapter 331 of Black Clover will get officially released on Sunday, April 25, 2022. As Mangaka Yuki Tabata takes a long break for Chapter 332, readers expect the final arc will be more stunning than ever and reveal whether the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to an end.

Adrammelech appeared and bid Julius Lucius Zofree. Zofree's sudden appearance shows that the war against demons isn't over yet. Black Clover Chapter 332 will depict how Asta and Liebe deal with the demon.

Yuki Tabata has taken the hiatus to cover the manga's final arc. Currently, the break is planned for three months and the release date for Black Clover Chapter 332 will be notified in time. Shonen Jump's Editorial Department and Tabata Sensei have shared their comments regarding going on a long break. The good news is Black Clover Chapter 332 might release on August 7, noted Sportskeeda.

Tabata Sensei promised his readers to provide an interesting storyline with all his "strength and spirit" in the final arc of the manga.

"If I were to follow my own feelings, I would have kept drawing without a rest. But after having a thorough discussion with the Editorial Department, and in order for me to draw the manuscripts of the final arc at my best, I will be taking a long break. I am to all readers that look forward to the series every week. Black Clover will be getting more exciting and I will be back to put all of my strength and spirit to finish it properly, so I hope you can wait until then," reads Tabata's statement.

Black Clover is a Japanese manga series that has been translated into several languages and it has become a media franchise. The story follows Asta, a young boy born without any magic power. This is unknown to the world he lives in because seemingly everyone has some sort of magic power. With his fellow mages from the Black Bulls, Asta plans to become the next Wizard King.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the manga. Keep in touch to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 to declare the winner of the Takemichi vs. Mikey fight?

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022