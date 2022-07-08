Left Menu

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 to declare the winner of the Takemichi vs. Mikey fight?

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 will showcase a severe clash between the leaders of Second Generation Tokyo Manji Gang and Kantou Manji gang leader.
We may finally get the results of the big fight between the two conquerors in the upcoming chapter. Takemichi and Mikey locked horns in the previous chapter but the fight did not end there. Since the manga is approaching the final moments of the battle between Mikey and Takemichi, the upcoming chapter, i.e., Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261, is highly anticipated - more so because it may reveal the winner of their fight.

The Ken -Wakui-written-and-illustrated Tokyo Revengers has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017. In May also 2021, the series entered its very last arc.

Until now, 28 volumes have been released. On June 20, 2022, a spin-off manga focused on Keisuke Baji and ChifuyuMatsuno was written and illustrated by Yukinori Kawaguchi. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 will drop on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260, Tokyo Revengers had a fight with the three former Black Dragons. While the fight was ongoing, Waka and Benkei started dominating it. In the meantime, Takemichi tried to jump in to help Taiju. However, Taiju asked him not to be involved in the fight. Takemichi left Taiju alone to defeat Waka and Benkei, and Taiju successfully completed the job.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 will showcase a severe clash between the leaders of Second Generation Tokyo Manji Gang and Kantou Manji gang leader, as Takemichi has approached Mikey to fight.

The spoilers and raw scans for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 261 are yet to be out. Fans can expect raw scans two days before the release of the official issue.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 260 will be released on July 13, 2022, without any break. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get updates on Japanese manga chapters.

