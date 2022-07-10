Left Menu

Taika Waititi dismisses 'Waititi Cut' version of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Marvel comics 'Thor

ANI | California | Updated: 10-07-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 10:07 IST
Taika Waititi dismisses 'Waititi Cut' version of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Taika Waititi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel comics 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is currently gathering a lot of appreciation from the netizens, soon after its release, fans demanded a special director's cut version of the film, to which the director Taika Waititi has now finally dismissed. According to Variety, the 'Thor: Love and Thunder" director stated, "I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck. Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Ah you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good at four and a half hours. There's a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don't even have to pause it."

Marvel fans on social media started the trend "#ReleaseTheWaititiCut", as they wanted to see some more action and jokes in the Chris Hemsworth starrer film. Earlier, DC comics released a special director's cut version of their 2017 released film 'Justice League', the new version 'Justice League Zack Snyders cut' was premiered on HBO Max and gathered a lot more positive feedback from the audience than the original film.

Although Waititi has now dismissed the news of making a special director's cut version, the makers still shared some ideas on what would his extended cut of the film would look like. The 46-year-old director, as per variety, stated, "I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there...There might be a couple of deleted scenes but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them!."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is the fourth instalment of the 'Thor' franchise, which casts Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in prominent roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022