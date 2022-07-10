West Bengal Governor, CM wish people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for the prosperity of everyone.
Dhankhar said, ''may this festival inspire us all to work towards nurturing the spirit of well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.'' The governor tweeted on the microblogging site ''Greetings #EidAlAdha''.
Banerjee tweeted ''Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-al-Azha! Eid Mubarak!.'' Thousands offered prayers in various parts of the state with one of the biggest congregations held at Red Road where several thousand devout Muslims prayed in the morning.
