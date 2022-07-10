Left Menu

West Bengal Governor, CM wish people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 16:22 IST
West Bengal Governor, CM wish people on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and prayed for the prosperity of everyone.

Dhankhar said, ''may this festival inspire us all to work towards nurturing the spirit of well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind.'' The governor tweeted on the microblogging site ''Greetings #EidAlAdha''.

Banerjee tweeted ''Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-al-Azha! Eid Mubarak!.'' Thousands offered prayers in various parts of the state with one of the biggest congregations held at Red Road where several thousand devout Muslims prayed in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

