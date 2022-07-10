Left Menu

Swiggy identifies viral man on horseback, reveals 'horse-hunt' has ended

The rigorous hunt for a supposed Swiggy delivery agent on horseback with a Swiggy bag attached to his back has finally come to an end as the food delivering company has managed to identify the mysterious man.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:10 IST
Swiggy identifies viral man on horseback, reveals 'horse-hunt' has ended
Viral video of man delivering food on horseback. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rigorous hunt for a supposed Swiggy delivery agent on horseback with a Swiggy bag attached to his back has finally come to an end as the food delivering company has managed to identify the mysterious man. The recent viral video which showed an unidentified man delivering food while riding on a horse had created quite a buzz on the Internet. So much so that Swiggy had offered to provide reward money of Rs 5000 to anyone who was able to identify the man.

Watch the viral video here. https://twitter.com/Swiggy/status/1544298897060683781

However, putting an end to the horse hunt, Swiggy announced that they have been able to identify the "delivery executive" and narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to their back. In a typical Swiggy fashion, the food delivery company took to Twitter and shared a press release in a question-answer format which cleared all the doubts of netizens. "Okay enough horsin' around," captioned Swiggy on Twitter, adding a horse emoji at the end.

https://twitter.com/Swiggy/status/1545793618358575106/photo/2 In the press release, Swiggy clarified that the man was a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who was "not a delivery executive" but a "typical teenager" who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them.

"He's 17-year-old Sushant. He's not a Swiggy delivery executive, but a typical teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them. In this case, what he borrowed was the Swiggy delivery bag. Currently, he helps out at a stable in Mumbai, where he is a horse courier i.e. he takes care of dressing horses for wedding processions," read the release. Swiggy further clarified that the name of the horse was neither "Toofan" nor "Bijli" as suggested by Twitteratis, before revealing the real name of the animal. Swiggy further addressed that the Swiggy bag which first raised the speculation of the man carrying food actually contained "embroidered drapes and accessories" to decorate horses for weddings.

"Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse's name is Shiva... It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions." In addition, the press release also mentioned that on the fateful day when the video went viral, Sushant was returning home from a wedding and that the video was captured by a man named Avi, who was rewarded with the 5000 reward money, as promised by Swiggy.

Swiggy concluded the press release by writing, "No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most 'social animals' too." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022