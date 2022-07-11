Entertainment News Roundup: Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis

Lebanon's international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country's economic crisis.

Under the title of "Baalbek Nights Return," conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means "Lebanon" and whose last name means "from Baalbek" - led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.

