Entertainment News Roundup: Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:31 IST
Lubnan Baalbaki Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lebanon's music festivals make a modest comeback after the crisis

Lebanon's international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country's economic crisis.

Under the title of "Baalbek Nights Return," conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means "Lebanon" and whose last name means "from Baalbek" - led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.

