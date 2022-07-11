'Thor: Love and Thunder' film director Taika Waititi explains why he won't release a director's cut

Taika Waititi, the director of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the fourth film in the Marvel series, which debuted this weekend to a franchise-high USD143 million, told NME in a recent interview that he doesn't like lengthier versions of films that include stuff that was removed for the original theatrical run. According to The Hollywood Reporter, when asked if he was aware of a petition advocating for a director's cut, Waititi hinted that he believes they can be bloated and overloaded.

"I watch director's cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck," he said. "Director's cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes and if I was to say, 'Oh you wanna watch my director's cut? It's four and a half hours long!' It's not good, at four and a half hours. There are a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there. You don't even have to pause it." Waititi was asked what may be included in such a version if it were released.

"I'd say my cut would probably have a few more jokes in there," he said. "There might be a couple of deleted scenes. But as I always say, a scene is deleted because it's not good enough to be in the film. I think the deleted-scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can't click on them", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Waititi also appears in 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which reunites Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman from the previous film. Christian Bale joins an ensemble cast that includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and Russell Crowe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)