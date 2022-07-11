On My Block Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ reportedly wrapped up filming in California

After a long wait, fans watched On My Block Season 4 in October 2021 and while they were again hoping for another season, the disheartening news arrived that there will be no On My Block Season 5. However, within a month, Netflix revealed the good news: Instead of Season 5, they are coming with an On My Block spin-off show called, 'Freeridge'.

Currently, Freeridge's filming is underway. According to What's On Netflix, Filming for Freeridge was due to start on May 9 and end wrap up within July 5, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. If we go with the news, then the spin0ff series is expected to premiere at the end of 2022.

The entire creative team behind On My Block will remain the same for the spinoff series. Lauren Iungerich will be the showrunner of Freeridge. What's On Netflix reports that filming for this series began in the late fall of 2021. Therefore we could expect Freeridge to premiere in 2022.

The young adult comedy series, Freeridge will be a female-driven show. "The stories of Freeridge continue in this On My Block spinoff following a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure," Netflix revealed.

When Freeridge was first announced, showrunner Lauren Iungerich said he'd look forward to working on the title. "There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team," said Lauren.

Freeridge will say the story of four teens Salaz, Mejia, Wilson, and Pai and different sides of the inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood. In fact, On My Block was very much realistic while it seems Freeridge could be supernatural.(via Digital Spy)

Most of the casting for Netflix's Freeridge has already been confirmed. KeylaMonterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson, BryanaSalaz and Iron Fist actor Shiv Pai will be seen in the spin-off series of On My Block. They already made an appearance in On My Block Season 4.

We will definitely keep updating you on Freeridge, the On My Block spinoff series. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Netflix shows!

Also Read: Lupin Season 3 production updates, plot, release & everything we know so far