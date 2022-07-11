Lupin Season 3 production updates, plot, release & everything we know so far

Maurice Leblanc's ArséneLupin Gentleman-Thief novels based on the French series, "Lupin" season one and two was released in January 2021 and June 2021, respectively, with a total of five episodes each. Netflix acquired the right to simulcast it worldwide. The series was watched by 70 million households during its first month, making it the most-watched non-English series on Netflix at the time. Without any further ado, let's dive into Lupin season 3 updates.

Lupin Season 3 has been renewed, and it is already under production, confirmed Omar Sy last year." We can't hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!" he tweeted after a French journalist shared the news.

On ne peut rien vous cacher. 👀 Lupin partie 3 est confirmée ! We can't hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

But Since November, Sy and Netflix haven't made any announcements on whether filming is ongoing or wrapped in Paris.

According to the last two season's storylines, almost all the key characters will return to their roles in Lupin Part 3. This includes Omar Sy (AssaneDiop), Antoine Gouy (Benjamin Ferel), Etan Simon (Raoul), LudivineSagnier (Claire), and SoufianeGuerrab (Youssef Guédira).

Additionally, Hervé Pierre (Hubert Pellegrini), Vincent Londez (Captain RomainLaugier), ShirineBoutella (Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem), Vincent Garanger (Gabriel Dumont), Stefan Crepon (Philippe Courbet), and ClotildeHesme (Juliette Pellegrini) are also expected to return in Lupin 3.

The lead cast, Omar Sy plays a modern-day gentleman thief who styles himself after ArsèneLupin and vows to avenge his father's death in the mystery thriller series.

Lupin Season 2 concluded with Belkacem receiving new evidence, which suggests that Assane was not Léonard's murderer. Youssef tells her and Laugier about Dumont's corruption, and the three resolve to arrest him at the Pellegrinis' concert at the Théâtre du Châtelet that evening.

Philippe, actually an accomplice of Assane and Benjamin, brings several cases of computer equipment into the theater, one of which contains Assane. When the music starts, Assane sneaks into Hubert's private box, holding him at knifepoint and forcing him to confess to framing Babakar for the necklace theft and having both him and Fabienne murdered, being responsible for Raoul's kidnapping, and framing Assane for Leonard's death.

After Assane leaves, Hubert's men chase him through the theater, and he is eventually caught by Dumont. However, Laugier, Belkacem and Youssef arrive, arrest Dumont, and temporarily let Assane walk free. Assane makes his way to the stage, where he publicly accuses Hubert of all of his crimes, including stealing from the foundation. The stunned guests begin to leave in frenzy. Assane, who is still wanted for several high-profile offenses, manages to escape with them, disguised as a fireman.

He sends Youssef a recording of Hubert's confession, allowing the police to arrest the businessman. Although Assane is recognized by a group of officers, he successfully evades them after stealing a speedboat. He reconciles with Claire and Raoul before going on the run. Lupin Season 3 will start from here.

As for the premiere date, currently, there is no confirmed news, however, the series co-creator George Kay talked to Radio Times before the renewal of the Lupin Part 3. He told that they are expecting the new season to launch in 2022.

