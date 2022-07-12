Entertainment News Roundup: Lebanon's music festivals make modest comeback after crisis
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Lebanon's music festivals make modest comeback after crisis
Lebanon's international music festivals kicked off at the weekend with a performance in the Roman ruins of Baalbek, the first performance there since the country's economic crisis.
Under the title of "Baalbek Nights Return," conductor Lubnan Baalbaki – whose first name means "Lebanon" and whose last name means "from Baalbek" - led the orchestra on Friday night alongside his sister, singer Soumaya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement