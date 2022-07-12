Left Menu

Sylvester Stallone's 'Samaritan' to debut on Prime Video in August

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin, the official plotline read.Stallone, known for headlining action franchises such as Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables, said he is thrilled to have his latest film release on Prime Video.I love action films that also have heart.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:27 IST
Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone's upcoming action movie ''Samaritan'' will premiere on streaming service Prime Video on August 26.

Directed by Julius Avery of ''Overlord'' fame, the film also stars Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbaek, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias.

''Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis.

''Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin,'' the official plotline read.

Stallone, known for headlining action franchises such as ''Rocky'', ''Rambo'' and ''The Expendables'', said he is thrilled to have his latest film release on Prime Video.

''I love action films that also have heart. I wanted to be involved with 'Samaritan' because this story has many layers that I think people can relate to. It’s something of a morality tale that is also very exciting to watch,'' the 76-year-old actor said in a statement. ''Samaritan'' has a screenplay by Bragi F Schut and it is produced by Stallone and Braden Aftergood.

