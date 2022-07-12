Punjab man undergoes complex kidney transplant at Delhi hospital

A 29-year-old man received a new lease of life after undergoing a challenging surgery at a private hospital here in which his kidney was removed and transplanted into a different part of the body, authorities said on Tuesday.

Doctors in the department of urology and kidney transplant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) performed the complex operation on a patient from Punjab who came to the medical facility in June. ''The patient had a history of stones in the left ureter (pipe connecting kidney and urinary bladder). A local doctor from Punjab had tried to remove the stone, but during the process, 25-26 cm of left ureter also came out along with the stone,'' the SGRH said in a statement. Dr. Vipin Tyagi, who operated on the patient, said, "In a normal patient there is one kidney on left and one on the right side, and two ureters connecting these kidneys to the bladder. But in this case, we were surprised to see the left kidney lying alone without any connection with the bladder.'' It was a challenging surgery, doctors said. ''The options before us were either to remove the kidney or re-make the missing connection between kidney and bladder by using intestine or perform kidney autotransplant,'' said Dr. Sudhir Chadha, co-chairperson, department of urology, SGRH. Dr. Tyagi said, "For a young patient, the intestine was not the ideal substitute for ureter reconstruction. So, we decided to perform an 'auto-kidney transplant' in which the normal kidney is taken out from the left side and brought closer to the bladder on the right side and connected to it with blood vessels going from the abdomen to the right leg (external iliac vessels). Now both the kidneys are on the right side.'' ''Now that kidney was close to the bladder but with the gap of 4-5 cm. To bridge this gap, we decided to reconstruct a tube of 4-5 cm using the wall of the urinary bladder. As soon as this reconstructed tube was connected to the bladder, the blood flow to this kidney restarted and immediately urine started coming out through this tube,'' he added. The patient recovered well and has recently been discharged with both the functioning kidneys on one side of the body (right side), the statement said. Dr. Harsha Jauhari, chairperson, of the department of kidney transplant at the SGRH, said, "There are three kinds of organ transplants: auto-transplant, allo-transplant, and Xeno transplant. Auto-transplant means transplanting one organ from one place to another in the same human being. Allo-transplant means transplanting organs from one individual to another and Xeno transplant means transplanting an organ from the non-human source into a human being."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)