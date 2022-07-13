Alden Ehrenreich joins Disney+ series 'Ironheart'

Actor Alden Ehrenreich, best known for ''Solo: A Star Wars Story'', is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series ''Ironheart''. ''Ironheart'' follows Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who invents the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Thorne will make her debut as Riri Williams in ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'', scheduled to be released in November.

According to Deadline, it is unknown who Ehrenreich will be playing in the series.

Sam Bailey (''Brown Girls'') and Angela Barnes (''Blindspotting'') will direct ''Ironheart'', which is produced by ''Black Panther'' director Ryan Coogler's banner Proximity.

Chinaka Hodge of ''Snowpiercer'' series fame is the head writer of the show.

Ehrenreich recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan's ''Oppenheimer''. The actor will next be seen in ''Cocaine Bear'', directed by Elizabeth Banks.

