Sara and Janhvi had 'near-death' experience in Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor put the 'Koffee' couch on fire with their candid confessions and honest revelations. The two actresses made quite an appearance on the show, leaving Karan flabbergasted a few times.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:34 IST
Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor put the 'Koffee' couch on fire with their candid confessions and honest revelations. The two actresses made quite an appearance on the show, leaving Karan Johar flabbergasted a few times. During the show, the two actresses shared how they became close friends and that they went on two trips together. On one of their trips, the duo went trekking in Kedarnath where they faced a near-death experience.

Sharing details of their Kedarnath trip, Sara said, "We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi was like 'Let us just climb this'." Sara then admitted that she didn't want to come across as a buzzkill and that is why she said yes to Janhvi's idea of climbing up the cliff. Sara added, "We started climbing up till a point where the rocks were shaking." Sara then added, "I kept saying I think we're going to fall."

Sara then narrated further saying that they found solace in a passerby who happened to be their fan. The fan, however, just took pictures with them and was of no help. "After 30 minutes," Janhvi continued, "Mahesh Ji (Janhvi's security) reached there to help". It was then that he called the Special Forces to rescue them. Speaking about the same trip, Janhvi shared some more details. She narrated how she almost froze inside the hotel that Sara had booked. Janhvi shared that she had asked Sara to take care of bookings and that she chose a hotel that had no heater just to save Rs 6,000!

Janhvi said, "I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two-track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering". She added that Sara had gone out that night to meet a friend and upon her return, "her lips had turned blue" and she was still shivering.

Well, this was one funny anecdote from the show. The episode aired on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

