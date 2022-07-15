Dan Fleischer to helm ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake for Disney

Hollywood studio Disney has hired filmmaker Dan Fleischer to direct the live-action remake of 2002 animated movie ''Lilo & Stitch''.

Fleischer, best known for directing the 2021 indie hit ''Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'', will helm the project, which is set up for release on streaming service Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.

''Lilo & Stitch'' follows the story of a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction. Pursuing aliens, social workers and the theme of family bonds figure into the proceedings.

The live-action remake will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

