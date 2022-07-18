Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married, reports say

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have gotten married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday, after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together. The couple obtained a marriage license from Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office.

The couple obtained a marriage license from Clark County in the state of Nevada dated Saturday, July 16, according to document details posted online by the county clerk's office. Celebrity website TMZ said the couple had tied the knot. New York Post's Page Six also reported the news.

A representative for Affleck could not immediately be reached for comment. Phones rang unanswered at Lopez's talent agency Creative Artists Agency. Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

