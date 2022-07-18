Left Menu

Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish after one year split

Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from husband-director Michael Polish in a court in Los Angeles. The star couple parted ways last year after being married for almost 8 years, reported Page Six.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:24 IST
Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish after one year split
Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from husband-director Michael Polish in a court in Los Angeles. The star couple parted ways last year after being married for almost 8 years, reported Page Six. Earlier on August 5, the previous year, Bosworth penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, announcing that she and her partner, Polish were going their separate ways. In the post she talked about the honeymoon phase of a relationship however, she added that everyone fears "the ending", adding a mushy picture of the then-couple.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The Great Unknown," wrote the 'Superman Returns' actor, back at that time, reported Page Six. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSMgZporjA5/

Bosworth and Polish started dating in the year 2011 after the director, completed his film, 'Big Sur'. They got hitched in the following year in August and wed one another in 2013. However, the 'Blue Crush' actor, is currently dating Justin Long, known to fame for his movie, 'He's Just Not That Into You'. While Long had revealed back in December 2021 that he was dating someone new, it was later confirmed that the special lady of Long's life was none other than Bosworth, reported Page Six.

Kate Bosworth is known for several movies like 'Movie 43', 'Before I Wake', 'Along For the Ride', and 'Home Front' to name a few. However, her groundbreaking performance was in the romantic drama, 'Blue Crush' for which she received much critical acclaim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21; North Korea says it is nearing end of the COVID crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022