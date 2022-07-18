Kate Bosworth files for divorce from Michael Polish after one year split

Hollywood actress Kate Bosworth has filed for divorce from husband-director Michael Polish in a court in Los Angeles. The star couple parted ways last year after being married for almost 8 years, reported Page Six. Earlier on August 5, the previous year, Bosworth penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, announcing that she and her partner, Polish were going their separate ways. In the post she talked about the honeymoon phase of a relationship however, she added that everyone fears "the ending", adding a mushy picture of the then-couple.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The Great Unknown," wrote the 'Superman Returns' actor, back at that time, reported Page Six. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSMgZporjA5/

Bosworth and Polish started dating in the year 2011 after the director, completed his film, 'Big Sur'. They got hitched in the following year in August and wed one another in 2013. However, the 'Blue Crush' actor, is currently dating Justin Long, known to fame for his movie, 'He's Just Not That Into You'. While Long had revealed back in December 2021 that he was dating someone new, it was later confirmed that the special lady of Long's life was none other than Bosworth, reported Page Six.

Kate Bosworth is known for several movies like 'Movie 43', 'Before I Wake', 'Along For the Ride', and 'Home Front' to name a few. However, her groundbreaking performance was in the romantic drama, 'Blue Crush' for which she received much critical acclaim. (ANI)

