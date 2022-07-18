Left Menu

Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother?

Seems like Ileana D'Cruz has found love again.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 23:38 IST
Is Ileana D'Cruz dating Katrina Kaif's brother?
Ileana D'Cruz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seems like Ileana D'Cruz has found love again. If reports are to be believed, Ileana is currently dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours recently surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

"Woahh. Love is in the air," a social media user commented. ' "They look good together," another one wrote.

A few days ago, Ileana shared a few pictures from Katrina's birthday bash, which also features Sebastian. "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake," Ileana D'Cruz captioned this post

Reportedly, Ileana and Laurent are in a relationship for about six months now. The two also follow each other on Instagram as well. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
2
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July 19-21; North Korea says it is nearing end of the COVID crisis as Asian neighbors fight resurgence and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to hold mass COVID testing exercise over July ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022