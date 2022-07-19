Left Menu

SonyLIV's Tamil original series 'Victim' to premiere next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:11 IST
SonyLIV's Tamil original series 'Victim' to premiere next month
Tamil anthology ''Victim'' is set to premiere on SonyLIV on August 5, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The series features segments directed by filmmakers Chimbudevan, Rajesh M, PA Ranjith, and Venkat Prabhu.

''An anthology that revolves around victims who are physically or emotionally injured when a crime is committed. But will they manage to save themselves from the crime?'' read the official synopsis of the show.

''Victim'' stars Amala Paul, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Lizzie Anton, Prasanna, Nataraja Subramanian, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, and Nasser M.

The series is produced by Black Ticket Productions and Axess Film Factory.

