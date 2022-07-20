Christopher Nolan: The Director with Unparalleled Vision

The world has witnessed many great film directors and writers since the beginning of cinematography and filmmaking. And then there are some elites among the great directors who have made a different name for themselves, and the British Film Director, Christopher Nolan is one of them.

Born on July 30, 1970, in London, England to an American mother and a British father, he spent time in both Chicago and London. When he was just 7 years old, he got influenced by George Lucas's Star Wars Trilogy and his childhood mind caught his interest in movie making. He shot a short video on his father's Super 8 mm camera using the action figures, and by the age of 11 years, he set his mind on becoming a filmmaker.

After completing studies in English Literature at University College London, Christopher began directing various industrial and corporate training videos along with his first full-length feature film "Following" (1998). It was made on a modest budget of £3,000 and was based on his personal experience while living in London and having his flat burgled.

Nolan's first breakthrough movie was "Memento" in 2000, adapted from a short story written by his brother Jonathan. In the story, a person with short-term amnesia is seen chasing after the murderers of his wife using body tattoos, notes, and photos. The fact that the story opens with the ending scene and then progresses from the end to the beginning left the audiences around the world awestruck. The Nolan brothers also got an academy award nomination for the best original screenplay for this film.

In 2003, he was approached by Warner Brothers to direct an installment of the "Batman" franchise. It was in 2005 when his first superhero film "Batman Begins" was hugely received by the audiences globally for setting a new trend in superhero films towards realism. The next film under Nolan's belt is "The Prestige" (2006), which tells about two warring illusionists in the backdrop of 20th century London.Then, in 2008, he started working on his second Batman film "The Dark Knight" that he wrote with his brother Jonathan. The film talks about the moral and structural decay of a fictional Gotham City in which he revived one of the classic Batman villains "the Joker" (played by Heath Ledger). The Dark Knight became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Then came Nolan's dream project "Inception" (2010), which took him almost a decade to complete the story before making it into an extraordinary film. The film shows how a corporate spy (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) steals secrets from people's minds via a technology that enables him to enter into people's dreams. The film is a commercial and critical hit which earned Nolan his second nomination for the Academy Awards for best original screenplay.

In 2012, he made his third Batman franchise film ''The Dark Knight Rises" which is also a huge commercial and critical success. In 2014, with the release of "Interstellar", he pushed the limits of filmmaking to a whole new level. The film depicts the story of a group of scientists who travel through a black hole to find new habitable planets for resettling humans after the Earth got torn by war and famine. This film cemented his image as the Director with Unparalleled Vision and thereafter the films directed by Nolan just kept getting better.

So far, Christopher Nolan has directed 9 films that have grossed over $4.2 billion globally and have also won 7 Oscars out of 26 nominations. Some of his most noticeable directed films in recent times are "Dunkirk" (2017) and "Tenet" (2020), which earned him critical acclaim and commercial success as well as many more academy award nominations.

Now, he is about to make a comeback with the release of "Oppenheimer" in 2023, which is based on the life of theoretical physicist and "the Father of Atomic Bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Aren't you excited to see what the Great Visionary Director is about to bring this time to blow off your minds?