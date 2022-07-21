'Ek idea aaya hai lekin...Aaj nahi bataunga' Kartik Aaryan teases fans with new post

Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Shehzada' but the actor makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Recently, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped a new picture with a quirky caption.

Updated: 21-07-2022 15:54 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Shehzada' but the actor makes sure to keep his fans entertained. Recently, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor dropped a new picture with a quirky caption. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a stylish picture of himself with a quirky caption that left his fans wondering.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Ek idea aaya hai lekin...Aaj nahi bataunga." In the picture, the 'Dhamaka' actor looked dapper as he struck pose for the camera. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and denim jeans that he paired with a denim jacket.

Kartik also wore classy black shades to complete his look. The 'Luka Chuppi' actor justified the caption as he was seen sitting on a couch and lost in his deep thoughts.

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. The film producer Warda Khan S Nadiadwala dropped a comment on Kartik's post. She wrote, "Tell tell, arre tell naaaaaaa."

The actor is currently in Haryana shooting for the film 'Shehzada'. Though his co-star Kriti Sanon is not with him in the Haryana schedule of the film. Meanwhile, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events.

This project is Kartik's first big announcement following the release of his last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which turned out to be a massive hit. It will also be his first collaboration with Nadiadwala and Kabir. Apart from this project, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which starred Allu Arjun.Apart from 'Shehzada', Kartik will be seen in 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller.

Kartik also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country. (ANI)

