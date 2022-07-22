Left Menu

South actor Supyarde Singh to make Hindi web series debut with 'I Love Us' season 2

South actor Supyarde Singh, who has worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, is all set to make her Hindi web series debut opposite Roaleey Ryan with the season 2 of 'I Love Us'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:56 IST
South actor Supyarde Singh to make Hindi web series debut with 'I Love Us' season 2
Supyarde Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Supyarde Singh, who has worked with directors like Mani Ratnam, is all set to make her Hindi web series debut opposite Roaleey Ryan with the season 2 of 'I Love Us'. The show has been directed by Deepak Pandey and produced by Falguni Shah and will be streaming live soon on EORTV. It's first season starred Ali Merchant, Ashmita Jaggi and Harsha Chopda. The story revolves around complex dynamics of same sex relationships.

Coincidentally, wedding pictures of a real-life same sex couple Abhishek Roy and Cheitan Sharma from Kolkata had gone viral recently. 'I Love Us 2' will showcase the two lovers in a wedding sequence, which is first of its kind for Indian OTT platforms and Hindi Cinema. "The story and concept are unique, which has never been shown in Hindi cinema. Keeping the sentiments and feelings of LGBTQ Community, I have put in my heart and soul to be seen as one amongst them. I am also very thankful to our Director Deepak Pandey Ji for showcasing this unique concept in the form of a beautifully unique love story touching real lives and hearts of millions of people," said Supyarde.

Supyarde is a Telugu actor, started her film career with the 2017 film 'Kaatru Veliyidai', directed and produced by Mani Ratnam. Since then, she has made a name with films like crime thriller 'Cheppina Evaru Nammaru' and 'Lingoccha ' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022