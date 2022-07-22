Sex Education Season 4: Why most of the major cast left the show?

The successful coming-of-age drama Sex Education is preparing for its Season 4 production this summer. Unfortunately, most of the major cast is not willing to return to the show's fourth season. But why is this popular Netflix series going through this crisis? Here's everything we know so far:

Previously, Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman, Jakob's pansexual daughter) announced that she will not be returning in Sex Education Season 4. A few months back, the lead star Simone Ashley also revealed that she won't be able to return to Sex Education Season 4 for her prior commitments with the popular show Bridgerton.

And now actress Tanya Reynolds who played alien-loving Lily Iglehartthe onscreen girlfriend of Patricia has joined the list of characters leaving Moordale School behind.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision, which sources say was made months ago, comes as part of a creative reset for the series following the closing of the show's Moordale High School at the end of third season of Sex Education.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows -- when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," Reynolds told RadioTimes of her Sex Education departure.

While talking to the Capital Xtra Breakfast show on Tuesday with the host presenters YinkaBokinni and Shayna Marie, the 27-year-old actress said, "I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won't be joining the team for season four."

The presenters were shocked. When they asked her the reason for the decision, Patricia Allison answered, "Some other opportunities have come up. So, I've been doing it for three years and I've like genuinely loved it."

Simone Ashley revealed in the chat show This Morning that she is a "Bridgerton girl now."

She further explained, "I get asked that all the time. No, I'm a Bridgerton girl now."

Ashley said that she would be returning for Bridgerton Season 3 and is really excited about how Kate's story will unfold now that she is married. She said, "She's the head of the household now, she's the Viscountess and married to Anthony and it's a year later at this point, so I'm very excited."

Sources suggest Sex Education Season 4 will feature a mix of old and new faces as 'Sex Education' moves on from the shuttered Moordale High in favor of a new school. Filming for season four will begin this summer. As per The Hollywood Reporter, several primary cast members are expected to return, though Netflix declined to comment on those specific details.

