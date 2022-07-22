‘Seven Kings Must Die’ updates: What to expect from The Last Kingdom movie?

After the premiere of The Last Kingdom Season 5, Netflix announced a two-hour, follow-up movie to the series on October 24, 2021. The movie is expected to be released at the end of this year or next year.

British historical drama, The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell's novel The Saxon Stories. The series portrays the story of a warrior called Uhtred of Bebbanburg. The Last Kingdom Season 5 has covered the 9th and 10th series of the novel – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' It was the final chapter of the series that aired on Netflix 9 on March 2022.

However, there are more stories to tell, as the series is based on Cornwell's novel, The Saxon Stories. There are 13 books in total, with War Lord coming out in October 2020. The final three books, namely War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord are yet to be adapted. The film's title refers to a prophecy featured in book six, Death of Kings.

Aelfadell, an ancient witch, tells Uhtred: "Seven kings will die, Uhtred of Bebbanburg, seven kings and the women you love.

That is your fate, and Alfred's son will not rule and Wessex will die and the Saxon will kill what he loves and the Danes will gain everything, and all will change and all will be the same as ever it was and ever will be."

That means Seven Kings Must Die could take some storyline from the sixth book. According to the show's executive producer Nigel Marchant, the upcoming featured-length film would be inspired by the last three books of the Saxon stories.

Speaking with Radio Times, Nigel Marchant said: "In terms of season five, we felt these two central strands of the story were coming together and it was the natural point to finish the TV series.

"Over the five seasons there was a very definite beginning, middle and end so it was a group decision that we came to."

"However, we did know there were a few more books (not to spoil anything!) following on from where we get to at the end of season five."

"So we did start to talk to Netflix fairly early about whether we could tell that end piece of the jigsaw so that it would feel complete.

"And it was felt that the movie version was the right format to do that."

Alexander Dreymon is returning to reprise his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in fact he has finished filming his part. According to an earlier post of Dreymon, fans could see the return of Mark Rowley as Finan. The characters who survive at the end of The Last Kingdom Season 5 might return in Seven Kings Must Die. Moreover, they have their appearance in the last three books of The Saxon Stories.

The release date for Seven Kings Must Die is yet to be announced. We will keep updating you on the Netflix featured-length movie. Keep eyes on Devdiscourse for more news on Netflix series and movies!

