TV actor Deepesh Bhan dies at 41

TV actor Deepesh Bhan, best known for appearing in comedy shows "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!" and "FIR", died on Saturday. He was 41.

Actor Kavita Kaushik, Bhan's co-star from the popular show ''FIR'', shared the news of his demise on her Twitter page. "In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r," she wrote.

"Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife and one year old child and parents and us all," she added. The cause of Bhan's death is not known yet, but according to media reports, the actor collapsed in the morning while playing cricket.

Rohitash Gaud of "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!" said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. "We got to know at 7:00 am that he collapsed while playing cricket in his society. And he was immediately taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. He was happy and fit man. It is shocking to hear that he passed away suddenly," Gaud told PTI.

The show's producers Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli said they were heartbroken.

"He is one of the most dedicated actors in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!' and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss," they said in a joint statement.

Bhan is survived by his wife and one-year old son.

