Surveillance Equipment Discovered in Room Intended for Polish Government Meeting

Bugging devices were detected in a room in Katowice where Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was scheduled to meet with his Cabinet. The devices, which could be used for recording or eavesdropping, were found during a security check. The Cabinet was meeting in Katowice due to an economic conference, and the discovery was made before their meeting in a room where they were scheduled to gather. An investigation is ongoing by Poland's security services.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Bugging devices were found in a room where Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was scheduled to meet with his Cabinet on Tuesday, an official said.

The Cabinet ministers were meeting in Katowice, a southwestern Polish city where Tusk was attending an economic conference.

Jacek Dobrzynski, the spokesperson for the head of Poland's secret services, said a routine security check uncovered equipment that could be used for recording or eavesdropping.

He wrote on social media on Tuesday morning that "the State Protection Service, in cooperation with the Internal Security Agency, detected and dismantled devices that could be used for eavesdropping in the room where the meeting of the Council of Ministers is to be held today in Katowice." "The services are conducting further activities in this matter," he added.

The Cabinet traditionally holds a weekly meeting in Warsaw but exceptionally held it in Katowice due to the European Economic Congress taking place there, at which European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivered a speech.

Tusk and the government ministers went to Katowice on Tuesday morning by train.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

