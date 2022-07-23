Prabhas wraps up another schedule of Project K in Hyderabad

Prabhas has recently finished another schedule of 'Project K' in Hyderabad. A source close to the actor informed, "Prabhas has now completed one more schedule of Project K in Hyderabad. The schedule was about a week-long, which was wrapped up on 21st July, shot at Ramoji Film City."

"This schedule majorly consisted of solo scenes of Prabhas and a couple of scenes with Deepika also. With this schedule, Prabhas has wrapped up a major chunk of the much-awaited film," the source added. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Apart from Project K, Prabhas also ha 'Salaar' opposite Shruti Hassan, and 'Adipurush' opposite Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in his kitty. He was last seen in 'Radhe Shyam' which failed to impress the audience. (ANI)

