Sooraj Barjatya's next 'Uunchai' starring Amitabh Bachchan to release on November 11

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's next family entertainer film 'Uunchai', directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions, shared a post, which they captioned, "The BIGGEST announcement of our diamond jubilee year! Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. A film by Sooraj R. Barjatya brings a never seen before ensemble on screen. Starring the diamonds of Indian Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa, Uunchai is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain of Mahaveer Jain Films and Natasha Malpani Oswal of Boundless Media."

The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya, apart from Amitabh, also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles.

Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account. The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be also seen in a sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

