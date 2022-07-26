Chicago P.D. Season 10: Tracy Spiridakos opens up on her character Hailey Upton!

After an explosion rocks the case, the team scrambles to finally take down Escano as everyone nears their breaking point. Chicago P.D. Season 10 brings a different challenge for the policemen.

Yes, Chicago P.D. Season 10 is official and under production. This time, the series will be released without a delay. NBC Chicago P.D. Season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Chicago P.D. is an American police procedural action drama television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead as a part of Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise. The show follows the uniformed patrol officers and the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department as they pursue the perpetrators of the city's major street offenses.

Here's the general synopsis of Chicago P.D set by NBC:

"Chicago P.D." is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond."

The ninth season concluded with the cliffhangers showing two members of the Intelligence had close calls, while two other key players from this season died on a shocking note. The death of Anna (Carmela Zumbado) has shocked the viewers. Voight's (Jason Beghe) was responsible to protect her.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 is about to begin its production. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, hinted at it on Instagram in July. Spiridakos post reads: Chicago I'm coming for you..."

Actress Tracy Spiridakos came to BUILD, live interview series to talk about the NBC series, Chicago P.D. Season 10.

Spiridakos said, "It's been a really wonderful experience. I joined and I was, you know, like the first day of school, you're a little nervous and getting to know the cast and all the fans and everybody. It's been a really a lovely experience."

She added, "I came in at the end of Season 4 for three episodes, and then I came in full-time Season 5."

While describing Hailey Upton, her character in the series, she said, "She's a badass, but she's also really vulnerable and she's very unapologetic about who she is." Spiridakos also added, "And she's got a very strong moral compass."

Apart from Tracy Spiridakos, we will see all the crime-fighting heroes, including Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) in Chicago P.D.Season 10. Hopefully, some new faces will also join Chicago P.D. S10.

