The Witcher Season 3 adds new faces to the cast! Know everything we know so far!

Netflix's The Polish-American fantasy drama, The Witcher Season 3 is under production for the last three months and set to complete filming by September 2022. Here's every recent update we know about the third season of the series.

The gap between seasons one and two was very long due the pandemic and its effect of the film industry, but now that the pandemic is under control, this time the gap between seasons two and three should not be that long.

Still, we are far away from the release of The Witcher Season 3. We could expect the series to be premiered in 2023.

The Witcher Season 3 storyline

The series is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent." The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny.

Season 3 will be adapted from the second proper novel in The Witcher Saga, titled 'Time of Contempt.' Lauren Hissrich recognized that the second season was very different from the books, with some new plotlines and character upgrades added to the Netflix drama. He also stated on Twitter that Season 3 would adapt the source material much more closely.

In that book, Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt reunited and traveled to the Brotherhood's headquarters of Aretuza (season 2 finale). In 'Time of Contempt', a revolution takes place, so the main character of the story may separate again. The Witcher Season 3 will introduce "the Scoia'tael, this army of elves that's fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard."

Fans might see the Vilgefortz in the storyline that was hinted at in AndrzejSapkowski's books. In the Witcher Season 3, fans will see a dark yet interesting storyline that was never explored in the books.

The Redanian spymaster, Sigismund Dijkstra was in search of brutal Vilgefortz. Dijkstra came close to catching Vilgefortz but arrived at the spot a little late every time. Meanwhile, Vilgefortz would escape leaving the deceased bodies of some girls after conducting his horrific experiments on them.

During the promos for The Witcher Season 2, showrunner Lauren Hissrich promised more focus on Vilgefortz's story in Season 3.

"To me, the history of Vilgefortz, who he is in this world – he enters almost as a complete stranger and everyone's kind of wondering what his history is, where he came from. That comes into fruition in a huge way in Season 3," said Lauren.

The Witcher Season 3 official synopsis:

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line - or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher Season 3 cast

The Witcher season 3 will feature the return of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

According to Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher Season 3 added new faces to the cast. They include, Ryan Hayesas ArtaudTerranova, MichalinaOlszanska as a sorceress, Kate Winteras Putney and Martyn Ellisas Barker.

The newly joined Ryan Hayes will play the mage ArtaudTerranova. In the books, Terranova was among the mages who participated in the Thanedd coup and sought to capture Ciri during all the chaos.

Other series regulars are Jaskier (Joey Batey), Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni), Cahir (Eamon Farren) will likely have a part to play – as will Francesca (MeciaSimson), Filavandrel (Tom Canton), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Tissaia (MyAnnaBuring), Dara (Wilson Mbomio), Istredd (Royce Pierreson), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), and Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen).

Additionally, Codringher (Simon Callow) and Fenn (Lizz Carr) would return for the third season. Moreover, some of the characters introduced in Season 2 will also make a comeback in Season 3. This includes Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), Phillipa (Cassie Clare), Rience (Chris Fulton), and Lydia (Aisha Fabienne Ross). Plus, let's not forget the re-emergence of Duny, now known as Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards).

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is working as the showrunner. He is also one of the executives producers, along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and JaroslawSawko in The Witcher Season 3.

