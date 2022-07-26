Left Menu

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur team up for 'Pooja Meri Jaan'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:00 IST
Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur team up for 'Pooja Meri Jaan'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur will headline the upcoming Dinesh Vijan production ''Pooja Meri Jaan'', the makers announced Tuesday.

''Pooja Meri Jaan'' is directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind. The film is backed by Vijan's Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

Billed as a ''powerful drama'', the film stars Qureshi as Sana and Thakur as Pooja.

In an announcement video shared on Twitter, the makers teased the film with a proposal to Pooja via social media, ''where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history''.

''Pooja Meri Jaan'' is written by Kanishka and Gulati with additional screenplay and dialogues credited to Niren Bhatt.

The film, which also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz, has wrapped its shoot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022