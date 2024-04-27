Left Menu

SP Swaps Shahjahanpur Candidate for Jyotsana Gond in UP for Lok Sabha Elections

According to a senior election official, Rajesh Kashyap had filed his nomination from the Samajwadi party on April 22.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:50 IST
The Samajwadi party has changed its candidate for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency, replacing Rajesh Kashyap with Jyotsana Gond. According to a senior election official, Rajesh Kashyap had filed his nomination from the Samajwadi party on April 22. However, Gond had filed her nomination from the party on April 24 because of which Kashyap's nomination was rejected after scrutiny on Friday. Polling in Shahjahanpur is scheduled in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. When Gond was approved by the party as their candidate for the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kashyap, who had filed his nomination earlier, became an Independent candidate. However, he did not have 10 proposers as required and his nomination was rejected, the official said. Samajwadi Party district unit President Tanveer Khan told PTI that "whatever decision the party's national president takes is welcomed. If there is any difference of opinion in anyone's mind after the nomination is cancelled, it will be resolved." ''We are in a better position in the election in Shahjahanpur and the official candidate of the Samajwadi Party is Jyotsna Gond,'' he said.

After Kashyap's nomination was rejected, he alleged that the party had played with him.

''I was not aware of it and a game has been played with me. I could not get information about it,'' he said.

