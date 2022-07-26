Left Menu

Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he wouldn't mind a threesome

The wait is finally over for Vijay Deverakonda who debuts on 'Koffee with Karan' this Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:50 IST
Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he wouldn't mind a threesome
Vijay Deverakonda (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wait is finally over for Vijay Deverakonda who debuts on 'Koffee with Karan' this Thursday. Karan Johar unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season of his popular talk show on Tuesday. The promo features 'Liger' actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer. The promo starts with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay whether he liked cheese? Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether can she could be on the same cheese platter.

The actors also spilled beans on their sex life. When Karan asked Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist.

Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome." The promo has left fans in splits.

"Hahahhaha...Vijju is so cool," a social media user commented. "This episode is gonna be a fire," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in 'Liger', which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022