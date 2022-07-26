Lil Wayne pays mourns death of cop who saved his life as child

American rapper and songwriter Lil Wayne has condoled the death of a New Orleans police officer who heroically saved his life when he was just 12 years old. Taking to his Instagram handle, the five-time Grammy Award winner on Monday penned some heartfelt words about Robert 'Uncle Bob' Hoobler, who rushed to his aid after a childhood suicide attempt in 1994.

"Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn't happen, doesn't happen for a reason," the rapper wrote alongside an image of Hoobler. "That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I'll love & miss u both and live for us all," he added.

Hoobler was found dead at his Louisiana home on Friday, Nola.com reported. His grandson, Daniel Nelson, told the outlet he recently had both legs amputated and was diabetic. In an interview with former NFL star Emmanuel Acho last year, Wayne touched briefly on his suicide attempt at the age of 12. He called the police before taking his mother's gun from her bedroom and shooting himself in the chest.

When the police arrived on the scene, they ignored his cry for help and instead focused on the gun and drugs found in the room. One only officer, Hoobler, who was off-duty at the time, heard a dispatch on his police radio and rushed over to the house to help Wayne. The rapper said, "One of them yelled, 'I got the drugs,' and that's when he [Hobbler] went crazy. He was like, 'I don't give a fuck about no drugs! Do you not see the baby on the ground?!'"

The pair kept in close contact ever since. During the global protests against police brutality in 2020, the rapper opened up about his perspective on cops, saying Hoobler completely changed his outlook, as per Page Six. (ANI)

