Kartik Aaryan thanks fans after wrapping 'Shehzada' schedule

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday finished filming the Haryana schedule of his upcoming film ''Shehzada''.

Billed as an action-packed musical, the movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan, known for films like ''Dishoom'' and ''Desi Boyz''. The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a video that featured him greeting fans as they cheered for him on the movie's sets.

''Thank you Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule,'' Aaryan wrote.

''Shehzada'' is an official remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo''.

Featuring Kriti Sanon as the female lead, ''Shehzada'' went into production last year. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, ''Shehzada'' will be released theatrically in February 2023.

