Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to be available on OTT 6 months after its theatrical release

With each passing day, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! On Thursday, Aamir Khan was trending on Twitter as the excitement around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is touching the stars.

Updated: 28-07-2022 19:09 IST
With each passing day, Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is approaching its theatrical release and the audience is everything but patient! On Thursday, Aamir Khan was trending on Twitter as the excitement around 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is touching the stars. Well, now the makers have announced that the film will be available on OTT after 6 months of its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

The film's trailer has received positive feedback from the audience. Recently Aamir expressed his thoughts over the clash of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with the Kannada film 'KGF 2' starring Yash. The global box office encountered a huge storm with the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2 in the recent past. While the Rocking star's fandom was getting on to different heights, it was Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that was planning its release with KGF chapter 2.

Aamir Khan further added how he just got saved on sharing the same release date with that of KGF chapter 2. "Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on that day. But fortunately for us, Red Chillies was taking a little time on the VFX so we got saved! Otherwise, we would have come with KGF 2". 'Laal Singh Chadha' will now clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 11.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. (ANI)

